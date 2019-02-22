Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Hardcover & Paperback Coming Releases
Are your kids too afraid of monsters to fall asleep at night? This whimsical book and its magical no-more-monsters patch could solve ALL of their problems!This charmingly illustrated picture book will have little ones giggling all the way to bedtime! Kids and adults alike will love the goofy, adorable, not-too-spooky…
Stranger Things meets The Goonies in this suspenseful yet heartwarming adventure story about a group of friends who set out to find a crashed meteor...but find mystery and danger instead as their close relationships begin to fracture.Annie, Beans, Rocky, and Fynn are the Scouts--best friends who do everything together. It's…
An epic case of mistaken identity puts a teen looking for a hookup on the run from both the FBI and a murderous cult in this compulsively readable thriller. Finding himself alone in a posh New York City hotel room for the night, Aidan does what any red-blooded seventeen-year-old would…
Kids are never too young to start learning! With big, fun-to-say words for every letter of the alphabet, this book will deliver read-aloud laughs while teaching something new to both parent and child.Do you know your gnashnabb from your widdershins? When was the last time you saw something orchidaceous or…
What Harry Potter did for magic, Max Einstein does for kids' imaginations in this #1 New York Times bestselling series!Max Einstein's typical day is not your average 12-year-old's. She...TEACHES classes at a New York collegeDodges KIDNAPPING attempts with her best friends Goes on SECRET MISSIONS for her billionaire bossHas a…
In the shocking finale to the bestselling series that began with Stalking Jack the Ripper, Audrey Rose and Thomas are on the hunt for the depraved, elusive killer known as the White City Devil. A deadly game of cat-and-mouse has them fighting to stay one step ahead of the brilliant…