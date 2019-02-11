Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

James Patterson - Treasure Hunters
THE KIDDS ARE BACK!
Bick, Beck, Storm and Tommy are stuck in Washington, D.C. without any priceless antiques to hunt–BORING! But everything changes when the Kidds uncover a dastardly conspiracy: a fake Bill of Rights! Now they’re crisscrossing the country in a race to prove the document is a forgery. But the key to exposing the conspiracy may have been under their noses the whole time.
Katt vs. Dogg
For anyone who loves cats, dogs (or both!), James Patterson's most pawsome story ever is set in a society defined by the oldest rivalry in the world: katts versus doggs!

Oscar is a happy dogg---a rambunctious kid who loves being a Dogg Scout. Thanks to his family, he knows that snobby katts are good for nothing but chasing up trees.

Molly is a clever katt who just knows she's destined for fame and fortune as an actress. She comes from a family of well-bred katts who despise drooly, disgusting doggs!

For their whole lives, Oscar and Molly have been told that katts and dogs hate each other. One day, they each get hopelessly lost in the woods, but those lifelong prejudices flare up when they cross paths. Slowly, they realize that the only way to survive and find their way home is to...work together?!

Yeah, that's not going to happen!
“Patterson has turned his attention toward fostering a love of reading in young people.”
—LOS ANGELES TIMES
“There’s no such thing as a kid who hates reading. There are kids who love reading, and kids who are reading the wrong books.”
—JAMES PATTERSON