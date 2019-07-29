Julia Child affirmed living life outside the box preaching to the readers of her ten cookbooks and the millions of viewers of her television show to find and be true to their own passions. She was a strong believer in following her heart, her appetites, and her individuality by living her life to the fullest and embracing her own eccentricities and uniqueness. Jessie Hartland skillfully captures the "effervescence," endurance, and larger- than- life personality of this "gangly girl from Pasadena." Readers are taken on a delightful journey that shows why the world continues to express their love for Julia Child and why her cookbooks still sell "oodles of copies."

This whimsically-illustrated picture book biography is packed with anecdotes about Julia's life strung together through cartoon-like sketches and panels offering a visual tour of her childhood, adolescence, marriage, world travels, and career path. Borders surrounding the illustrations tell which country each episode is set in, from Ceylon, Kandy (now Sri Lanka) to Kunming, China to Washington D.C., from Paris to Marseille, France to Plittersdorf, Germany to Oslo, Norway onto Cambridge, Massachusetts. There are a few recipes scattered through the pages, as well as humorous narratives that help connect the reader to Julia's witty sense of humor and ability to laugh at herself.

Bon Appetit! The Delicious Life of Julia Child is a celebration of food and the life of a glorious chef, strong and persevering woman and a remarkable talent. Kids will be delighted by the amusing and playful style of images and find themselves learning life lessons in confronting challenges, persistence and following their own dreams.

Reviewed by : MJI

Themes : BIOGRAPHY. ECCENTRICS AND ECCENTRICITIES. FOOD. PICTURE BOOKS FOR OLDER READERS. TEACHERS. WOMEN.