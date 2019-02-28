Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
I Funny
The Nerdiest, Wimpiest, Dorkiest I Funny Ever
Published: 05 / 07 / 2018
After winning a national funny-kid competition and starring in his own TV show, kid comic Jamie Grimm is out to conquer the world -- with laughter, of course!Comedian Jamie Grimm can't help feeling like he's reached the top. But now he's taking his fame and fortune to international levels by…
I Funny: School of Laughs
Published: 04 / 03 / 2017
To save his school library, Jamie Grimm teaches other kids how to tell jokes in a comedy class -- but it's tougher than he expects in this funny book for kids of all ages.Teaching other kids how to be funny is the toughest gig that Jamie Grimm has ever had,…
I Funny TV
Published: 12 / 14 / 2015
Jamie Grimm has hit the big time in book four of the #1 bestselling I Funny series! Jamie Grimm has finally accomplished his dream of proving himself the Planet's Funniest Kid Comic, and the sky's the limit from there. Enter a couple of TV executives with a huge plan for…
I Totally Funniest
Published: 01 / 26 / 2015
In the third episode of James Patterson's bestselling series, Jamie Grimm is one step closer to becoming the best kid comic in the world, but he's facing his biggest challenge yet. Jamie Grimm is back and better than ever. After scoring big on national TV in the semifinals contest, everyone…
I Even Funnier
Published: 12 / 09 / 2013
In James Patterson's follow-up to I Funny, middle schooler Jamie Grimm is ready for the national comedy semi-finals. . . but when his family and friends need his help, will he have to put his dreams on hold?In this follow up to the #1 New York Times bestseller I Funny,…
I Funny
Published: 12 / 10 / 2012
In James Patterson's heartwarming #1 New York Times bestseller, middle schooler Jamie Grimm faces bullying and self-doubt as he chases his dream to become the world's greatest comedian. Jamie Grimm is a middle schooler on a mission: he wants to become the world's greatest standup comedian--even if he doesn't have…