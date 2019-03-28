Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
RECENT RELEASES
The U.S.A. is in danger... Only the Kidds can find the treasure that will save it!Bick, Beck, Storm and Tommy are stuck in Washington, D.C. without any priceless antiques to hunt--BORING! But everything changes when the Kidds uncover a dastardly conspiracy: a fake Bill of Rights!Now they're crisscrossing the country…
Survival. It's a concept these high school students never had to consider--until their plane crashes in a remote rainforest with no adults left alive. With many of them falling prey to threats from both the jungle and man, they soon realize that danger comes in many sinister forms.Tom Calloway didn't…
Victor Spoil realizes he's not cut out for life as a supervillain and instead decides to be...a librarian. Little does he know that librarians are a kick-butt secret society who will stop at nothing to control---and shush---the world! It's time for Victor Spoil to hang up his cape. After trying…
King Arthur as you've never imagined! This bold, sizzling YA retells the popular legend with the Once and Future King as a teenage girl -- and she has a universe to save. I've been chased my whole life. As a fugitive refugee in the territory controlled by the tyrannical Mercer…
The best dystopian series since The Hunger Games just got better.Escape is just the beginning.Twin sisters Becca and Cassie barely got out of the Crazy House alive. Now they're trained, skilled fighters who fear nothing--not even the all-powerful United regime.Together, the sisters hold the key to defeating the despotic government…
For anyone who loves cats, dogs (or both!), James Patterson's most pawsome story ever is set in a society defined by the oldest rivalry in the world: katts versus doggs! Oscar is a happy dogg---a rambunctious kid who loves being a Dogg Scout. Thanks to his family, he knows that…
In the next book in James Patterson's bestselling Middle School series, Rafe Khatchadorian's hilarious little sister, Georgia, is back for another rollicking adventure! This time, she's vying to be crowned winner of the Battle of the Bands--if she doesn't die of embarrassment first!It's not easy being Rafe Khatchadorian's sister. He's…
A modern retelling of a romantic Indian legend, 96 Words for Love is a star-crossed love story perfect for fans of The Sun is Also a Star and When Dimple Met Rishi. Ever since her acceptance to UCLA, 17-year-old Raya Liston has been quietly freaking out. She feels simultaneously lost…
Here's MIDDLE SCHOOL for young readers--through the eyes of Rafe Khatchadorian's misbehaving mutt, Junior! When rule-breaking Rafe has to train his new dog in obedience school, you know things are about to get really ruff!Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy! I've been waiting for ages to tell my story, and…
Uncover a riveting story of palace intrigue set in a sumptuous Asian-inspired fantasy world in the breakout YA novel that Publisher's Weekly calls "elegant and adrenaline-soaked."*A New York Times Bestseller**#1 on the Indie Next Kid's List**Goodreads Best Books of November**B&N Top Books of November**Publisher's Weekly Books of the Week**Hypable Most…
*#1 New York Times Bestseller*What Harry Potter did for magic, Max Einstein does for kids' imaginations! #1 bestselling author James Patterson has written the first and only children's adventure novel officially approved by the Albert Einstein Archives. Max Einstein is not your typical genius. She...-Hacks the computer system at NYU…
Invisible creatures are attacking the school, and a 12-year-old boy is the only one who can stop them in this fun, hilarious middle grade novel.Okay, so maybe Bartholomew Bean is only a hero in the video game app he created. But if he reveals his identity as the genius behind…