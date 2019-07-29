Wolf’s Coming!
Joe Kulka (Illustrator)
All of the forest animals are in a rush to hide when they see Wolf approaching, looking dapper and dangerous in his blue suit and tie, his yellow eyes gleaming, and fangs drooling. As the sun sets and shadows lengthen, the rabbits, raccoons, and pigs race inside a house built into a tree trunk and wait apprehensively, concealed behind and beneath the furniture. Wolf opens the front door with a creak. “SURPRISE!!!” It’s a birthday party with cake, pizza, and presents for the delighted guest of honor—Wolf.
Themes : ANIMALS. BIRTHDAYS. PARTIES. STORIES IN RHYME.
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- Safe at home, kids will enjoy the mounting suspense, and feel smug about the happy ending.
–Hazel Rochman, Booklist
- Saturated with color, the cartoonlike illustrations depict characters that are more human than animal, but will likely appeal to young children.
–School Library Journal
IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:
