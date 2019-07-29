Wolf’s Coming!

All of the forest animals are in a rush to hide when they see Wolf approaching, looking dapper and dangerous in his blue suit and tie, his yellow eyes gleaming, and fangs drooling. As the sun sets and shadows lengthen, the rabbits, raccoons, and pigs race inside a house built into a tree trunk and wait apprehensively, concealed behind and beneath the furniture. Wolf opens the front door with a creak. “SURPRISE!!!” It’s a birthday party with cake, pizza, and presents for the delighted guest of honor—Wolf.

Themes : ANIMALS. BIRTHDAYS. PARTIES. STORIES IN RHYME.