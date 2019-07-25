Wolf in the Snow
Matthew Cordell
Winner of the 2018 Caldecott Medal
A girl is lost in a snowstorm. A wolf cub is lost, too. How will they find their way home?
Paintings rich with feeling tell this satisfying story of friendship and trust. Here is a book set on a wintry night that will spark imaginations and warm hearts, from Matthew Cordell, author ofTrouble GumandAnother Brother.
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- This nearly wordless picture book is a tender, never precious story of kindness and cooperation. Expect this wintry tale to bring only warmth.
–Booklist, starred review
- Cordell’s landscapes do a wonderful job showing the vastness and desperation of the girl’s journey, his blended watercolors of the snow and trees adding eloquence to the experience. A heartwarming adventure about helping others, best shared one-on-one to pore over the engaging images.
–School Library Journal, starred review
- A near-wordless story of kindness repaid…. What distinguishes this book are the many feelings that Cordell’s pen-and-ink-with-watercolor illustrations capture so well―cold, fear, courage, exhaustion, relief―keeping readers hooked to the end. Deeply satisfying.
–Kirkus Reviews, starred review
- Beautifully paced….ultimately reassuring.
–Wall Street Journal
