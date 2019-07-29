Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

When Dinosaurs Came with Everything

Elise Broach; David Small (Illustrator)

On an otherwise boring errand day with his mother, a boy notes an interesting sign at the bakery: "BUY A DOZEN, GET A DINOSAUR." Sure enough, as they walk out with their box of doughnuts, the lady behind the counter brings out a free dinosaur—a prodigious green triceratops that follows the boy to the doctor's. Today, instead of getting a sticker after his checkup, the boy is elated to receive a stegosaurus. His mom does not look amused. By the time the boy gets home, he has acquired two additional dino pets: a pterosaur and a little hadrosaur. What could be better?

Themes : HUMOR. MOTHERS. DINOSAURS.

Picture Book

CRITICS HAVE SAID

  • Dinosaur lovers will enjoy seeing their favorite creatures pictured and named, though the book’s appeal won’t just be for them.
    –Marge Loch-Wouters, School Library Journal
  • A loony idea is expressed perfectly in Small’s larger-than-life illustrations.
    — The New York Times, Julie Just
  • This well-balanced romp packs an outsize helping of humor.
    –Publishers Weekly

