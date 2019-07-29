When Dinosaurs Came with Everything
When Dinosaurs Came with Everything
Elise Broach; David Small (Illustrator)
On an otherwise boring errand day with his mother, a boy notes an interesting sign at the bakery: "BUY A DOZEN, GET A DINOSAUR." Sure enough, as they walk out with their box of doughnuts, the lady behind the counter brings out a free dinosaur—a prodigious green triceratops that follows the boy to the doctor's. Today, instead of getting a sticker after his checkup, the boy is elated to receive a stegosaurus. His mom does not look amused. By the time the boy gets home, he has acquired two additional dino pets: a pterosaur and a little hadrosaur. What could be better?
Themes : HUMOR. MOTHERS. DINOSAURS.
Picture Book
Buy Book
Picture Book
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- Dinosaur lovers will enjoy seeing their favorite creatures pictured and named, though the book’s appeal won’t just be for them.
–Marge Loch-Wouters, School Library Journal
- A loony idea is expressed perfectly in Small’s larger-than-life illustrations.
— The New York Times, Julie Just
- This well-balanced romp packs an outsize helping of humor.
–Publishers Weekly
IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:
- Carrick, Carol. Patrick’s Dinosaurs. Clarion, 1983. ISBN-13: 978-0618732753
- Dodson, Peter. An Alphabet of Dinosaurs. Scholastic, 1995. ISBN-13: 978-0590464864
- Edwards, Pamela Duncan. Dinorella: A Prehistoric Fairy Tale. Hyperion, 1997. ISBN-13: 978-0786803095
- Grambling, Lois G. Can I Have a Stegosaurus, Mom? Can I? Please!? BridgeWater, 1995. ISBN-13: 978-0816733873
- Hoff, Syd. Danny and the Dinosaur. HarperCollins, 1986. ISBN-13: 978-0064440028
- Kellogg, Steven. The Mysterious Tadpole. Dial, 1977. ISBN-13: 978-0142401408
- LaRochelle, David. The Best Pet of All. Dutton, 2004. ISBN-13: 978-0525471295
- Nolan, Dennis. Dinosaur Dreams. Macmillan, 1990. ISBN-13: 978-0689718328
- Schwartz, Henry. How I Captured a Dinosaur. Orchard, 1989. ISBN-13: 978-0531070284
- Talbott, Hudson. We’re Back! Crown, 1987. ISBN-13: 978-0517589854
- Whybrow, Ian. Sammy and the Dinosaurs. Orchard, 1999. ISBN-13: 978-0531303382
- Willems, Mo. Edwina, the Dinosaur Who Didn’t Know She Was Extinct. Hyperion, 2006. ISBN-13: 978-0786837489
- Wolf, Jake. Daddy, Could I Have an Elephant? Greenwillow, 1996. ISBN-13: 978-0688132941
- Yolen, Jane. How Do Dinosaurs Say Good Night? Blue Sky/Scholastic, 2000. (And others in the “How Do Dinosaurs” series.) ISBN-13: 978-0590316811