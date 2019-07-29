When Dinosaurs Came with Everything

On an otherwise boring errand day with his mother, a boy notes an interesting sign at the bakery: "BUY A DOZEN, GET A DINOSAUR." Sure enough, as they walk out with their box of doughnuts, the lady behind the counter brings out a free dinosaur—a prodigious green triceratops that follows the boy to the doctor's. Today, instead of getting a sticker after his checkup, the boy is elated to receive a stegosaurus. His mom does not look amused. By the time the boy gets home, he has acquired two additional dino pets: a pterosaur and a little hadrosaur. What could be better?

Themes : HUMOR. MOTHERS. DINOSAURS.