What Do You Do with an Idea?

Follow along as an idea comes to life in this enchanting book by Kobi Yamada and Mae Besom. A young boy lives in a world that is black and white, when a small, yellow, egg-shaped “idea” appears. At first he is a bit afraid of it. It seems to follow him, he tries to walk away from it, and at times he is even afraid of what people will think of this colorful orb that trails him wherever he goes. In a world that is black and white his idea makes him stand out and marks him as different. But soon he finds he is happier with his idea around, and he begins to care for it and help it to grow. In the final pages, his idea comes to life, as color takes over the previously black and white spreads, the beauty in the world becomes apparent and as the boy grows happier and more confident. The final spread features a response to the question of the title: “you change the world.”

The concept is complex and abstract and may be difficult for younger readers to grasp. The “idea” appears as an object, but what is it, really? For those aged 5 and up it offers a wonderful lesson in bravery, individuality and creativity and can be used to discuss kindness and acceptance. Adult readers will love the exquisite illustrations which have a distinctly otherworldly feel and may even be inspired to let their own ideas come to life. Winner of a Gold Independent Publisher Book Award.

Reviewed by : Amanda Brown