What Do You Do with a Tail Like This?
What Do You Do with a Tail Like This?
Robin Page; Steve Jenkins
Take a jaunt through the animal kingdom to identify the noses, ears, tails, eyes, mouths, and feet of a variety of creatures, thirty in all. On the first of each pair of double page spreads is a question, such as, "What do you do with a nose like this?" which accompanies illustrations of the noses of a platypus, hyena, elephant, mole, and alligator. First, you try to identify each of the animals. Then you turn the page to view a complete illustration of each corresponding animal, along with a one-sentence description of how it uses its nose: "If you're a platypus, you use your nose to dig in the mud."
Themes : ANIMALS. CREATIVE DRAMA. SCIENCE & SCIENTISTS.
Hardcover
Buy Book
Hardcover
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- This is a striking, thoughtfully created book with intriguing facts made more memorable through dynamic art.
–Booklist
IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:
- Burton, Marilee Robin. Tails, Toes, Eyes, Ears, Nose. HarperCollins, 1988.
- Collard III, Sneed B. Animal Dads. Houghton, 1997.
- Davis, Katie. Who Hops? Harcourt, 1998.
- DuQuette, Keith. They Call Me Woolly: What Animal Names Can Tell Us. Putnam, 2002.
- Jenkins, Steve. Actual Size. Houghton Mifflin, 2004.
- Jenkins, Steve. Big and Little. Houghton Mifflin, 1996.
- Jenkins, Steve. Biggest, Strongest, Fastest. Ticknor & Fields, 1995.
- Jenkins, Steve, and Robin Page. How Many Ways Can You Catch a Fly? Houghton Mifflin, 2008.
- Jenkins, Steve, and Robin Page. I See a Kookaburra!: Discovering Animal Habitats Around the World. Houghton Mifflin, 2006.
- Jenkins, Steve. Living Color. Houghton Mifflin, 2007.
- Jenkins, Steve, and Robin Page. Move! Houghton Mifflin, 2006.
- Jenkins, Steve. What Do You Do When Something Wants to Eat You? Houghton Mifflin, 1997.
- Jolivet, Joelle. Zoology. Roaring Brook, 2003.
- Stojic, Manya. Rain. Crown, 2000.