What Do You Do with a Tail Like This?

Take a jaunt through the animal kingdom to identify the noses, ears, tails, eyes, mouths, and feet of a variety of creatures, thirty in all. On the first of each pair of double page spreads is a question, such as, "What do you do with a nose like this?" which accompanies illustrations of the noses of a platypus, hyena, elephant, mole, and alligator. First, you try to identify each of the animals. Then you turn the page to view a complete illustration of each corresponding animal, along with a one-sentence description of how it uses its nose: "If you're a platypus, you use your nose to dig in the mud."

Themes : ANIMALS. CREATIVE DRAMA. SCIENCE & SCIENTISTS.