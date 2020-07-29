Tunnel of Bones

His is the second book in the Cassidy Blake series. Just like the first book, I found myself really enjoying myself. Now, I will admit that I do kind of a love-hate relationship with this author. This series, though, has been a hit with me and I will most certainly be picking up the other books. I will admit that I really didn’t enjoy this one as much as City of Ghosts, but it is still well worth the read. (Maybe it’s because I really don’t want to go to Paris.)



This story follows Cassidy, her family, and her ghost friend, Jacob as they go across the world making a TV series about haunted places and ghosts. Cassidy has the ability to see ghosts and escort them on to whatever it is that awaits them. Of course, this gets her into trouble and she is living this double life. Plus, we have Jacob who kind of makes her keep a level head and from doing anything to rash. Of course, it doesn’t always work out that way.



What I love about this series is how spooky and creepy Victoria makes it. This is middle grade-so keep that in mind. However, we do have a lot of the same horror elements that we get in older horror. We have the creepy feeling of haunted Paris and not knowing what is going to happen next. Victoria does an amazing job of showing us the terror and the feeling of not knowing what is going to happen. I mean, no one really thinks about a haunted Paris, but this book will spend creepy vibes running down your spine. Plus, look at the cover. Doesn’t it just scream creepy?



What I also loved about this book was Cassidy and Jacob’s friendship. I love how there’s not a bit of romance between them and we just have a guy and girl friendship. I don’t know why so many authors think they had be put all of their male and female characters together. It’s just one of those things that drives me mad. It’s just such a fresh thing to find a book where we just have a good old fashioned guy and girl friendship. Another thing that I also liked was how even though Cassidy really knows a lot, I like how she’s not afraid to ask for help. Bring in Lara, who is always there for her no matter what.



Overall, I really enjoyed this quick, yet spooky, read. I highly recommend it.