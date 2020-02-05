The Hungry Thing is a delightful and fun book for children ages …. It tells the story of a lovable creature who comes to a town in search of delicious foods to eat. When he arrives in the town, he sits in its center and presents a sign that reads “Feed Me”. The townspeople worried about what might happen if they don’t get him food ask him what he would like to eat. His answer is always pronounced slightly different than usual leaving the townspeople to try and figure out what it is the Hungry Thing wants to eat. In one situation the Hungry Thing asks for “Feetloaf”. The townspeople try and guess what the Hungry Thing is saying by rhyming words that sound like Feetloaf. Each time they make a silly rhyming word, they also make up an explanation of the silly word.

Finally, a little boy in the town always comes up with the right answer for what the Hungry thing wants, much to the happiness of the creature. Children love this book because of the rhyming involved and the silly mistakes the townspeople make in trying to figure out what the Hungry Thing would like to eat. As an adult and a teacher this book is great for aiding in the children’s language and literacy development. The Very Hungry Thing is one of those great books that provide teachable moments outside of the story itself. The book generates discussions about healthy eating, rhyming in songs, and history. Get the Very Hungry Thing by Jan Slepian and Ann Seidler, sit back, and enjoy the laughs and learning with your children.