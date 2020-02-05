The Hungry Thing is back at it but in a new setting. In the Hungry Thing Goes to a Restaurant by Jan Slepian and Ann Seidler the Hungry Thing is still hungry but he’s found a more appropriate place for getting food. The Hungry Thing’s speech is still a problem and he can’t quite get the names of the foods he wants correct. Lucky for the Hungry Thing, and the frustrated waiter taking his order, that there are a boy and girl in the restaurant who are able to help in figuring out the puzzle of the Hungry Things silly food names. The waiter, the cook, and the staff all attempt to get what the Hungry Thing wants by rhyming silly words with the ones the creature says, but it’s the boy and girl who get it right every time. Children pick up quickly on how the boy and girl are solving the problem of what the Hungry Thing wants and they will start saying the answers before they are read. The Hungry Thing Goes to a Restaurant sets the children up for success by using rhyming and a call and response formula that will certainly help them to become interested in reading.

The only drawback for this version of the Hungry Thing is the illustrations. The Hungry Thing Goes to a Restaurant has moved from pencil and ink colored pictures to a glossier and more polished version that takes away from some of the charm of the first two books in the series. However, the story itself still as fun and compelling as the first two, and from three to seven will love it.