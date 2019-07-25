Why does a swell shark blow up like a party balloon? What does a lantern shark use its built-in lights for? Full of fun facts, here’s a surprising book about sharks that kids can really get their teeth into. "SHAAAARRRKK!" That’s probably the last word anyone wants to hear while swimming in the warm blue sea. But most sharks aren’t at all what people expect. In fact, those who think all sharks are giant, man-eating killers are in for a surprise! The compelling narrative, colorful illustrations, and captivating facts in SURPRISING SHARKS reveal that sharks come in all shapes and sizes - and probably should be more afraid of humans than we are of them.