Surprising Sharks
Nicola Davies; James Croft (Illustrator)
Why does a swell shark blow up like a party balloon? What does a lantern shark use its built-in lights for? Full of fun facts, here’s a surprising book about sharks that kids can really get their teeth into. "SHAAAARRRKK!" That’s probably the last word anyone wants to hear while swimming in the warm blue sea. But most sharks aren’t at all what people expect. In fact, those who think all sharks are giant, man-eating killers are in for a surprise! The compelling narrative, colorful illustrations, and captivating facts in SURPRISING SHARKS reveal that sharks come in all shapes and sizes - and probably should be more afraid of humans than we are of them.
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- This playful text, complemented nicely by James Croft’s bright illustrations, shows how sharks breathe, hunt and have babies.
–Childrens Literature
- She crafts a true storyline-what makes sharks sharks?-and carries it through to the end. Croft’s lavish acrylics add vibrant color, personable fish, and anatomic detail. Layout and type design enhance the illustrations; the package can’t be beat. Surprising, indeed.
–Kirkus
