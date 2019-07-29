Shark vs. Train
Chris Barton; Tom Lichtenheld (Illustrator)
With teeth bared and menacing looks on their fierce profiles, a big turquoise shark and a smoke-belching gray-blue train engine are gearing up for an intense confrontation. The shark sneers, "I'M GOING TO CHOO-CHOO YOU UP AND SPIT YOU OUT," and the unintimidated train responds, "HA! I'M GOING TO FIN-ISH YOU, MACKEREL-BREATH." "Who will win?" it asks in big red letters.
Turn the page and the competition begins in earnest. Shark wins the swim in the ocean; Train aces the race on the railroad tracks. Each page introduces a new trial.
Themes : COMPETITION. FRIENDSHIP. IMAGINATION. PERSONIFICATION. PLAY. SHARKS.
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- This inspired pairing, executed with ingenuity and packed with action and humor, is a sure winner.
–School Library Journal
- A glum train in smoky dejection, or a bewildered, crestfallen shark? It’s hard to choose; both are winners.
–Kirkus
