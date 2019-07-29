Pocket Babies And Other Amazing Marsupials
Pocket Babies
“Marveling at Marsupials,” is the first of many lively chapter headings, and that's just what you will do when you pore over the amiable narrative, fascinating descriptions, astonishing facts, and the plethora of color photos of that third group of mammals, the metatherians. What’s the largest living marsupial? It’s the red kangaroo, which stands almost six feet tall and weighs more than 200 pounds. You’ll also find out about opossums, wallabies, koalas, wombats, Tasmanian devils, and irresistible animals you maybe never heard of, like cuscuses, bandicoots, numbats, and quolls. It's all here: a crisp, attractive layout with compelling pictures, charts; and maps; quotes from experts in the field; phonetic pronunciations of difficult words; a “For Further Reading” annotated list of books and websites for children; and an extensive bibliography, glossary, and index. Collard raised a baby opossum as a boy, and his delight in the subject reverberates on every page.
Excellent for reports, sure, and a must for animal-lovers, it's also a natural for browsing and pleasure reading. Kangaroo lovers will find it a welcome companion to Sy Montgomery's Quest for the Tree Kangaroo: An Expedition to the Cloud Forest of New Guinea
Reviewed by : JF.
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- "Many children (and adults) are likely to be drawn into finding out more about this most unusual family of mammals while others will find this book an excellent resource for a science project or report." – Children
- "In engaging, readable text, Collard presents familiar species (kangaroos, koalas, wallabies, wombats) and a host of lesser-known ones (bilbies, numbats, quolls, cuscus and the extinct thylacine)." – Kirkus Reviews
