Piggy Bunny

When he grows up, Liam wants to be the Easter Bunny. But can a pig become the Easter Bunny? Can't you just hear your children answering: NO WAY! But don't tell Liam that.

Liam knows he has to work hard to make his dreams come true. He practices hopping, eating salad and delivering eggs, without much success. After all, he's a pig, and his family tells him he's a perfect little piglet. He's happy he's so loved, but that doesn't change things: he still wants to be the Easter Bunny.

Bold illustrations created in ink and digital media pop with fluorescent colors and speak volumes about endearing, never-give-up Liam. The family dynamic is on-target:

they are perplexed by Liam's desire, and their support is misguided... except for Liam's

grandparents. Grandma says the rest of the family lacks imagination. She tells him to put on his bunny suit. Oh! Liam doesn't have one! He asks if she can make one for him. "Absolutely not," says grandma. "We will order one on the internet."

Priceless! In a picture that sets the tone with a sunny yellow background, readers see Liam happily put on the suit when it arrives. Turn the page to glowing pink and Liam sees himself as the Easter Bunny. He believes in himself and, with the next page-turn, everyone else does, too. Children who have empathized as Liam fell flat on his face time and again while hopping will cheer over the transformation.

A triumphant story about identity, perseverance, and acceptance.

Reviewed by : JMcD

Themes : ANIMALS. BEHAVIOR. FAMILY LIFE. GRANDPARENTS. HUMOR. IDENTITY. PERSEVERANCE. SELF-CONFIDENCE.