Panda Kindergarten

Wolong Nature Reserve in China, giant pandas are raised and studied by researchers who are helping to ensure the survival of these endangered creatures. Mother pandas often have twins but can only care for one cub at a time, so the workers at the panda nursery care for the twin and swap cubs so both get mom time. Full-page clear color photos (the one of the baby sitting in a green plastic box atop a scale is just precious) of the pandas feeding, playing together, climbing on wooden play equipment, and romping in the snow are nothing short of entrancing.

Themes : ANIMALS. BEARS.