Of The I Sing: A Letter to my Daughters is a heartwarming letter President Barack Obama has written to his daughters Malia and Sasha. This wonderful children’s book celebrates the wonderful qualities his daughters, and children everywhere possess. He tells them that they are brave creativity, brave, persistent, inspiring, smart, strong, original, and more! With each quality Obama teaches readers about an influential American who shares that quality explaining that it is these leaders that makes America what it is.

Children will learn about the incredible strides Jackie Robinson made for African American’s in sports, the advances Heller Keller made for deaf and blind children, the inspiring journey Neil Armstrong made to the moon, Abraham Lincolns ability to keep this country united and abolish slavery, and many more (including: Georgia O'Keefe, Albert Einstein, Sitting Bull, Billie Holiday, Maya Lin, Jane Addams, Martin Luther King Jr., Cesar Chavez, and George Washington).

Obama ends the book imparting the important lesson that by leaving behind a legacy they are now all apart of us and most importantly apart of the children reading this book. He stresses that these wonderful people live on in the things that the children do and that the children are our future.

Filled with fun and colorful images by Loren Long Of The I Sing is sure to delight young readers. Perfect for teachers looking for a way to engage children in American history or children who have an appetite to learn more while having fun reading! This book is best suited for children ages six to ten.