We love Mo Williams’ children book Kunffle Bunny: A Cautionary Tale. As the title tells us, it is also a cautionary tale as well as a relatable one. Who hasn’t lost something dear to them, especially a child? Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Tale has helped our family with lost important items over and over. Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Tale is the story of a little girl named Trixie and her favorite stuffed animal Knuffle Bunny. Trixie lives in Brooklyn; New York and her family uses a laundromat for their clothing. One day Trixie and her father take a trip to the laundromat. At the laundromat Trixie does her part to help her father load the machine. On the way home Trixie realizes that she doesn’t have her beloved Knuffle Bunny! Trixie hasn’t learned to talk yet so she is unable to let her parents know that Knuffle Bunny is missing. Trixie’s mother realizes that Knuffle Bunny is missing and the whole family heads back to the laundromat to rescue Knuffle Bunny. Trixie is so excited to have her special friend back that she says her first words … “Knuffle Bunny”! The pictures in Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Tale are imaginative and splendid. The book uses actual pictures from around New York City as a back drop for the picture by Mo Williams. Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Tale manages to be a unique children’s book dealing with a familiar situation to families and children. I would recommend this book to all children ages two through five.