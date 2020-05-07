If You Give a Mouse a Cookie is a lovely children’s book that follows a formula for making a mouse happy. The fun thing about this book is that it uses methodical logic to solve a silly situation. The book tells the story of a boy who gives a mouse a cookie, and it is off to the races after that. The mouse asks for a glass of milk. He then requests a straw to drink the milk, a mirror to see his milk mustache, nail clippers to trim his hair in the mirror, and a broom to sweep up the hair he cut. After doing all that the mouse wants to take a nap, which of course means he will want a story read to him. This is followed by drawing a picture, and then hang the drawing on the refrigerator. When he sees the refrigerator, he gets thirsty, so the mouse asks for a glass of milk. Which leads us back to the mouse wanting a cookie. If You Give a Mouse A Cookie comes with cute illustrations that include an adorable little mouse that children love. This story is perfect for at home as well as in a classroom. Teachers will think of hundreds of activities related to the book and children will love them because they love the story. At home children will love hearing the story again and again and eventually will enjoy reading the book to themselves from the pictures. This is a great book for children ages two through five.