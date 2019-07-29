Henry and Mudge and the Great Grandpas
Cynthia Rylant; Suçie Stevenson (Illustrator); Suçie Stevenson (Illustrator)
Congratulations to Cynthia Rylant and Suçie Stevenson, the winners, in 2006, of the first annual Theodor Seuss Geisel Award for " . . . the most distinguished contribution to the body of American children's literature known as beginning reader books . . ." Children have long loved this groundbreaking easy chapter book series, now numbering more than 25, about a little boy and his beloved dog, a slobbery but ever amiable Saint Bernard. In this installment, Henry and Mudge and Henry's parents visit Great-Grandpa Bill who is very old and lives in a house with a lot of other old grandpas who pass the time playing checkers and eating spaghetti. Looking for adventure in the woods, the boy and his dog discover a pond nearby. Henry, his dad, and all the grandpas then head out for the pond, the grandpas leaning on Mudge when they get tired, and go swimming in their skivvies.
Themes : DOGS. GRANDPARENTS.
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- Brief chapters with entertaining watercolor illustrations make this book an excellent choice for beginning readers ready to make the transition to short chapter books.
–Melinda Piehler, School Library Journal
- A sweet story, perfect for children who are capable of reading simple stories on their own.
–Hazel Rochman, Booklist
