Glass Slipper, Gold Sandal: A Worldwide Cinderella
Paul Fleischman; Julie Paschkis (Illustrator)
Taking bits and pieces of plot and descriptions from 17 different versions of the Cinderella story worldwide, Newbery Medal winner Paul Fleischman (Joyful Noise: Poems for Two Voices; HarperCollins, 1988) offers up a composite story, a melting pot of Cinderellas. The busy paneled paintings look like folk art stencils, and each one reflects its country of origin. Cinderella dresses in a sarong of gold (Indonesia), with a cloak of kingfisher feathers (China), and sandals of gold (Iraq). The man of her dreams is, alternately, a prince, a king, and even a magistrzate (Korea), all searching for the girl who fits the shoe
Themes : FAIRY TALES. MULTICULTURAL BOOKS.
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- Beneath its handsome William Morris like cover art, this inspired retelling blends many versions of Cinderella into a single, extraordinary tale.
–Publishers Weekly
- Capitalizing on the frequently made assertion that Cinderella is the most widely told folktale on earth, Fleischman and Paschkis have created a pan-cultural, universally pleasing interweaving of variants from 17 distinct cultures.
–Miriam Lang Budin, School Library Journal
- Multicultural Cinderella anthologies already fill classroom shelves, but this worthy contribution from Fleischman, known for award-winning children’s books like Seedfolks and Weslandia, cleverly reveals the overlapping elements of the stories by patching 17 versions together to make one cohesive narrative.
–Rebecca Zerkin, The New York Times
- So, the transitions from text to text are impeccable, the interracial/intercultural wedding scene is completely charming, and this work seems to hold hope for the revitalization of retold tales inpicture book form.
–Uma Krishnaswami, Children
