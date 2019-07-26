Duck! Rabbit!
Amy Krouse Rosenthal; Tom Lichtenheld (Illustrator)
Look at the white animal head on the striking blue cover, outlined in a heavy black line. Quick--what is it? Is it a duck? Look on the left. It must be a duck; it's saying, "Quack." But, wait. Now look to the right. See the nose sniffing, just like a rabbit would? Is it a rabbit, then? On the first page, the argument begins between two unseen, unidentified spectators. "Hey, look! A duck!" reads the dialogue on the left page. On the right page is the reply: "That's not a duck. That's a rabbit." As you turn each page, the two debate what they think they see. Is that a duck, flying, or is it a rabbit, hopping? Is the duck getting a drink in the river, or is it a rabbit, cooling off its ears? It all depends on your perspective. When you get to the final page, after the two talkers appear to have changed each other's minds, there's a fitting punch line on the final page that will crack you up for sure--"That's no anteater. That's a brachiosaurus!"--and make your listeners shout, "Read it again!"
Themes : ANIMALS. IDENTITY. OPTICAL ILLUSIONS. PICTURE BOOKS FOR OLDER READERS.
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- With a strong, well-executed concept, this book provides an excellent starting point for discussing how points of view can differ and still be right.
–School Library Journal
