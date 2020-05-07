I absolutely loved Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus, as did my children. They actually had heard it read to them first in their preschool. We bought it and it’s an instant hit at home and is read almost nightly. Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus is the story of a bus driver who would like to take a break. While he is gone the reader is in charge of making sure nothing goes wrong. The bus driver gives the reader one important direction before leaving and that is, “Don’t let the pigeon drive the bus under any circumstances”. Well, wouldn’t you know it? That pigeon spends the entire book trying to get the reader to let him drive the bus! He tries every trick in the book (no pun intended) and is very persistent. It is funny because the children may recognize some of the tricks the pigeon tries to use on the reader as ones they use with adults in their life. The silliness Mo Williams incorporates into the book along with it being identifiable in some ways to children make this the perfect book for preschoolers. The beautiful double page illustrations are gentle and fun to look at. They accompany the words and actions of Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus perfectly and are effective in helping children picture read. My daughter felt so proud of herself being able to read the story back to me from the pictures. Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus is a perfect children’s book that will be in your nightly bedtime book routine quickly.