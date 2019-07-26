Dinosaur vs. Bedtime

"ROAR! I'M A DINOSAUR. ROAR! NOTHING CAN STOP ME!" says a pointy white-toothed red dinosaur as he leaps into a pile of leaves. "DINOSAUR WINS!" he exclaims, triumphantly. He takes a bow and keeps on roaring. With Dinosaur versus a big slide, a bowl of spaghetti, talking grown-ups, bathtime, and toothbrushing, Dinosaur wins every time. But when Dinosaur faces his biggest challenge—bedtime—bedtime wins, with Dinosaur running out of steam and falling asleep. The marauding dinosaur figure is outlined in thick black crayon outlines, along with huge bold black capital lettering exploding across each page, plus mixed media collages, and lots and lots of red.

If you think you can read this roar-filled book at bedtime and watch your own little dinosaurs snuggle down for the night, think again. This'll rile them right up, and they'll make you read it again. Expect a sore throat from all that roaring. And the next time you're talking to other grown-ups ("BLAH! BLAH! BLAH! BLAH! BLAH!"), you should expect to hear some roaring coming from down below.

Themes : DINOSAURS. EASY READERS. IMAGINATION.