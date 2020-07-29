Here we go again! David Goes to School by David Shannon is a brilliant book for both children and adults. David is back at it again in the sequel to the award-winning children’s book, No David. This time five-year-old David is bringing himself and his questionable choices to school, only to be told “No David” as each page is turned. In this version of David’s adventures, David moves through the day challenging his teacher with challenging behavior at every turn. The illustrations are the same wonderful child like drawings used in the first book. They are vibrant and support the child friendly nature of David Goes to School. David Goes to School is perfect for preschoolers through first grade. I’ve used David Goes to School on the first day of school with preschoolers, kindergarten and first graders, and all the children loved it. David Goes to School is a great way to help families ease and anxiety children may be having about going to school by approaching the topic in a fun and relatable way. David Goes to School also gives teachers an opportunity to discuss classroom expectations with children. The discussions about classroom expectations that stem from David Goes to School helps children to have a “buy-in” with rules that are set. That buy-in from the children will result in a higher chance that those classroom expectations will be followed. David Goes to School is a fun read that helps children to develop a love of reading, and an understanding of appropriate choices.