Billy and Milly, Short and Silly
Eve B. Feldman; Tuesday Mourning (Illustrator)
Fourteen two- and three-page short stories amaze and amuse in this easier-than-easy reader. In fact, each story is no longer than four rhyming words. How can you tell a story in three or four words? With pictures. "Stoops," it says on one page. Two children-a boy with a basketball and a girl with her arms crossed-are sitting on two city stoops, and there's an ice cream truck approaching in the street. On the next page, it says "Hoops," and the boy, who has just tossed the ball into the basket, stands with his arm upraised. "Scoops" is the other word on the page. The girl is eating a double-decker ice cream cone, unaware the basketball is about to bonk her, maybe on the head. Kids can probably predict what is going to happen on the next page, not to mention come up with the fourth rhyming word-Oops-as the ball lands on top of her cone. Lively mixed media collage illustrations in fine black line, flat colors, and wallpaper-like patterns, showcase the two kids and their mini adventures.
Themes : EASY READERS. FRIENDSHIP. HUMOR. STORIES IN RHYME.
- Both clever and slapstick, this book can be read for pleasure or used as a jumping-off point for thinking about rhyme, language, and story.
–School Library Journal
