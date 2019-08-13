Amelia And Eleanor Go For A Ride
Amelia and Eleanor Go for a Ride
Pam Muñoz Ryan; Brian Selznick (Illustrator)
On the night of April 20, 1933, the First Lady, Eleanor Roosevelt, entertained her friend Amelia Earhart, the celebrated aviator, at a White House dinner party. Amelia described the mystery of flying at night, and then invited Eleanor to come along on a flight to Baltimore and back so they could see Washington, D.C. from the air. (The night-lit panorama of the capitol building seen from the air is dazzling in Selznick's silvery colored pencil illustrations.) In return, the next day Eleanor took Amelia on a fast drive in her new motorcar.
Themes : BIOGRAPHICAL FICTION. FLIGHT. HISTORICAL FICTION. PICTURE BOOKS FOR OLDER READERS. WOMEN.
Hardcover
Buy Book
Hardcover
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- A stupendous new high for children’s graphic novels, spearheaded by comics maestro Sturm.
—Booklist
IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:
Ahlberg, Allan. The Pencil. Candlewick, 2008.
Davis, Eleanor. Stinky. Little Lit Library, 2008.
Emberley, Ed. Ed Emberley’s Drawing Book: Make a World. Little, Brown, 2006, c1972.
Emberley, Ed. Ed Emberley’s Drawing Book of Animals. Little, Brown, 2006, c1970.
Emberley, Ed. Ed Emberley’s Drawing Book of Faces. Little, Brown, 2006, c1975.
Holm, Jennifer L., and Matthew Holm. Babymouse: Our Hero. Random House, 2005. (And others in the Babymouse series)
Johnson, Crockett. Harold and the Purple Crayon. HarperCollins, 1955.
Kitchen, Alexa. Drawing Comics Is Easy (Except When It’s Hard). DKP, 2006.
Kitchen, Alexa. Grown-ups Are Dumb (No Offense). Disney/Hyperion, 2009.
Leedy, Loreen. Look at My Book: How Kids Can Write & Illustrate Terrific Books. Holiday House, 2004.
Stevens, Janet. From Pictures to Words: A Book About Making a Book. Holiday House, 1995.
Strum, James. Satchel Paige: Striking Out Jim Crow. Hyperion/Jump at the Sun, 2007.
Zemach, Kaethe. Ms. McCaw Learns to Draw. Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine, 2008.