Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day by Judith Viorst is a wonderful children’s book that can be enjoyed by all ages. The book tells the story of a young boy named Alexander and his bad day that is filled with one crisis after another. From the moment Alexander wakes up and finds gum in his hair he knows it is going to be a bad day, and he is correct. Children will love the mishaps David finds himself in as well as his struggles with his older siblings. Particularly funny to the children I’ve read this story to is the phrase that Alexander repeats to himself when things go south … “I think I’ll move to Australia”. In Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, Judith Viorst uses a more realistic view of problems children face, and that fact draws children in. As the story goes on Alexander discovers that things don’t get immediately better, unlike most children’s story. However, in the end Alexander finds comfort in the words from his mother when she explains that some days are just bad days … even in Australia. Through the story of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day children learn that everyone has a bad day, but when looked at closely things might not seem so bad after all. Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day is the book children need help them understand the downside of things in a positive way.