Dog lovers will have a blast with this large, personable book of 22 meaty dog-narrated poems, all accompanied by soulful paintings of the notable pooches. Every aspect of dogdom is covered here; titles include: "In My Doghouse," "Pet Me," "Lapdog," "Chowhound," "Chasing My Tail," and my personal favorite, the final selection, the lullaby-like "Dog-Tired." The title poem begins:

I'm a dachshund, long and lean.

I'm a low-slung, pink-tongued drool machine!

I'm a funny-lookin' fella but I ain't no fool . . . DOGS RULE!

I'm a Great Dane, ten feet tall,

more solid than a concrete wall.

If you want to pet me, climb a stool! DOGS RULE!

Themes : DOGS. POETRY.