Who Was Helen Keller?

One of the many books from the New York Times Best-Selling series from Who HQ, Who Was Hellen Keller? introduces young readers to the incredible life of Hellen Keller. Children will learn how Hellen became deaf and blind at age two and spent her whole life beating the odds and accomplishing great feats with the help of her teacher Annie Sullivan. Teaching Hellen was not easy at first. She was a stubborn child, but Hellen and Annie had that in common. Annie would not give up on Hellen, no matter what. Annie devotes her life to teaching Hellen and is successful. Annie is able to teach Hellen how to read and write, which was unheard of a person who was both deaf and blind in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Hellen went on to write several books and go on speaking tours. She is an iconic American figure who all new young readers will enjoy learning about.

Children will be encouraged by Hellen’s story of overcoming adversities. They will laugh at her mischievous antics from her childhood (when she locks her mother in the pantry) and be motivated by Hellen’s drive to learn and excel in school (her admission to Radcliffe, Harvard’s sister school). The line drawn illustrations throughout the book help readers engage in the story and break up the chapters nicely so readers do not get overwhelmed. Additionally, the illustrated sidebars with information about other influential figures that relate to Hellen’s story, such as Louis Braille and Alexander Graham Bell, are excellent additions to the book. These sidebars along with a time line and a bibliography will further educated children on the life of Hellen Keller.

This book is geared towards children interested in history. The accessible writing and riveting subject matter is perfect for young middle-grade readers, kids are sure to ask for another book from the series shortly after finishing Who Was Hellen Keller?