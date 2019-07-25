Who Could That Be at This Hour?
Who Could That Be at This Hour?
Lemony Snicket; Seth (Illustrator)
Before the Baudelaires became orphans, before he encountered A Series of Unfortunate Events, even before the invention of Netflix, Lemony Snicket was a boy discovering the mysteries of the world.
In a fading town, far from anyone he knew or trusted, a young Lemony Snicket began his apprenticeship in an organization nobody knows about. He started by asking questions that shouldn't have been on his mind. Now he has written an account that should not be published, in four volumes that shouldn't be read. This is the first volume.
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- “Full of Snicket’s trademark droll humor and maddeningly open-ended, this will have readers clamoring for volume two.” – Publisher
- “[With] gothic wackiness, linguistic play and literary allusions….Fans of the Series of Unfortunate Events will be in heaven picking out tidbit references to the tridecalogy, but readers who’ve yet to delve into that well of sadness will have no problem enjoying this weird and witty yarn.” – Kirkus Reviews
- “Please, it’s Lemony Snicket. Enough said.” – Booklist
- “Maltese Falcon -esque plot, which pivots around a missing statue, has more twists than a soft-serve ice cream cone. And young Lemony’s descriptions of the people he meets are hard-boiled enough to make Philip Marlowe proud_However, this book is no mere exercise in genre spoofing; this is, after all, a Lemony Snicket novel. That means you get a delightfully eccentric supporting cast_snarkily dry humor_and unapologetic blasts of absurdity.” – The New York Times Book Review
