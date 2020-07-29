Everyone is familiar with the beloved children’s song We’re Going On A Bear Hunt. It tells a wonderful story and takes the singers on an adventure. Well, someone put it into book form and it is fantastic! We’re Going On A Bear Hunt by Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury takes the familiar song and puts into book form. Helen Oxenbury’s lovely illustrations take the imagery from the song and puts them right on the page beautifully. The pictures are beautiful and switch from color to black and white and back again. The story tells of a family going on a bear hunt. The large and simple text as well as the illustrations tell the story so well. The rhyme and repetition of the words in We’re Going On A Bear Hunt help children to learn about the fundamentals of reading. Children will begin reading from memory, and matching the words to the pictures on the page. Children will ask to have this book read to them over and over again further developing their love of reading. Also, children love to act out the story as it is being read, making the fun sounds and noises. Children from infant to Kindergarten will love this story. It’s a book that can be used with a large group of children in the classroom or while snuggled with your child before bedtime. We’re Going On A Bear Hunt is a timeless classic that will become a family or classroom favorite for a long, long time.