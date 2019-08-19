United Tweets of America: 50 State Birds: Their Stories, Their Glories
United Tweets of America
Hudson Talbott (Illustrator)
What a hoot! A picture book about the fifty states, narrated by a bespectacled bald eagle holding a microphone and perched on the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Below him is a colorful map of the U.S., surrounded by little framed portraits of each state's bird. "Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the United Tweets of America Pageant. As your national Big Bird, I have the honor to introduce the fine feathered Americans who represent this great land." Turn the page to start the alphabetical parade, with one state per dazzling page. The yellowhammer or northern flicker of Alabama, is perched on the handle of a yellow hammer, and the black-billed bird murmurs, "'Scuse me, y'all—I'm a huntin' for some state bugs." Each bird has a little something to say (the brown thrasher from Georgia is warbling "Georgia on My Mind"), and each page provides a paragraph of facts about the bird; a little outline of the state, with the capital identified; the state's motto; and a fact or two of interest, including, for many of the states, a list of famous folks from those parts.
Themes : ANIMALS. SOCIAL STUDIES.
Hardcover
Buy Book
Hardcover
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- It must be said, this book is a hoot.
School Library Journal
- [A] rollicking roll call of state fast facts…this lighthearted look…will be welcome.
Kirkus
IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:
Borden, Louise. America Is… McElderry, 2002.
Brisson, Pat. Your Best Friend, Kate. Bradbury, 1989.
Cheney, Lynne. Our 50 States: A Family Adventure Across America. Simon & Schuster, 2006.
Cherry, Lynne. The Armadillo from Amarillo. Harcourt, 1994.
Guthrie, Woody. This Land Is Your Land. Little, Brown, 1998.
Keller, Laurie. The Scrambled States of America. Henry Holt, 1998.
Keller, Laurie. The Scrambled States of America Talent Show. Henry Holt, 2008.
Priceman, Marjorie. How to Make a Cherry Pie and See the U.S.A. Knopf, 2008.
Talbott, Hudson. We’re Back!: A Dinosaur’s Story. Random House, 1993.
Woodson, Jacqueline. Show Way. Illus. by Hudson Talbott. Putnam, 2005.
Yaccarino, Dan. Go, Go America. Scholastic, 2008.
Yorinks, Adrienne. Quilt of States. National Geographic, 2005.