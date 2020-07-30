Yay! Yay! It’s Unicorn Day!

If you are looking for a bright, jolly, romp of a picture book you need look no further than Unicorn Day this year.

All of the unicorns have gathered to celebrate their favorite holiday of the year, a day of sweets, and rainbows, and games. Everything goes as planned until an imposter is discovered in their midst, an event that forces the unicorns to consider what really makes them a unicorn at all.

There is a great message of inclusion here, though more subtly and artfully delivered than comparable books I have reviewed, but at its hear this is just a brightly colored, incredibly fun book that your child will want read to him/her over and over again. I admire the messages delivered, but sometimes not unlike film and television it is a joy to bask in a work of art that is just pure fun. This is what Diana Murray has delivered in spades, and even the most hesitant reader or listener won’t be able to hide from the infectious enthusiasm and positivity that erupts from each and every page of the gorgeous, brightly colored, picture book.