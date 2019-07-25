Trouble is a Friend of Mine
Trouble Is a Friend of Mine
Stephanie Tromly
Sherlock meets Veronica Mars meets Ferris Bueller's Day Off in this romance where the leading man is decidedly unromantic, and crime novel where catching the crook isn't the only hook.
Of course Zoe Webster didn't like Philip Digby when she first met him. No one does! He's rude and he treats her like a book he's already read and knows the ending to. But Zoe is new in town and her options for friends are . . . limited. And before she knows it, Digby--annoying, brilliant, and somehow attractive?--has dragged her into a series of hilarious and dangerous situations all related to the investigation of a missing local teen girl. When it comes to Digby, Zoe just can't say no. But is Digby's manic quest really worth all the trouble he's getting Zoe into?
Trade Paperback
Buy Book
Trade Paperback
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- In what reads like a combination of Veronica Mars and The Breakfast Club, debut author Tromly creates a screwball mystery with powerful crossover appeal.
–Publishers Weekly, starred review
- Fast-talking, suit-wearing Digby is an exasperating teenage Sherlock—sharply observant, impatient with social niceties, and unafraid of authority figures. . . . Fans of Veronica Mars and Elementary will find much to like here . . . Zoe’s sarcastic first-person narration is fresh and funny . . . an offbeat and entertaining caper.
–Kirkus
- A fast-paced story. . . . Readers will find a sharply drawn character in the irrepressible Zoe, who’s as dubious about Digby’s methods as she is curious about whether or not she can live up to his daredevilry.
–SLJ
- With acerbic banter and a healthy dose of high-school high jinks, screenwriter Tromly weaves together traditional elements of teen stories to create a Breakfast Club for a new century.
–Booklist
IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:
- Tromly, Stephanie. Trouble Makes a Comeback. Speak, 2017.
- Cavallaro, Brittany. A Study in Charlotte (Charlotte Holmes Novel). Katherine Tegen Books, 2017.
- McManus, Karen M. One Of Us Is Lying. Delacorte Press, 2017.