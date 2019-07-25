A 2018 Boston Globe-Horn Book Picture Book Award Winner and A 2018 Parent's Choice Picture Book Gold Award Winner!



In captivating paintings full of movement and transformation, Tamaki follows a young girl through a year or a day as she examines the colors in the world around her. Egg yolks are sunny orange as expected, yet water cupped in her hands isn't blue like they say. But maybe a blue whale is blue. She doesn't know, she hasn't seen one. Playful and philosophical, They Say Blue is a book about color as well as perspective, about the things we can see and the things we can only wonder at.



This first picture book from celebrated illustrator Jillian Tamaki will find equal appreciation among kids and collectors.