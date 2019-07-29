The wheels on the bus go round and round

Here's a peerless, interactive, pull-the-tabs book of the well-known song which you'll want for your personal collection. As you move through each pastel-colored heavystock page, the book becomes the bus. Pull the little tabs and the bus doors really open and shut, the wipers go swish swish swish, and the babies' mouths open when they cry, "Waah! waah! waah!" The many subtle but comical moveable parts bring the song to life. Pull the side tab on the page, "The riders on the bus go bumpety-bump," and watch through the bus windows as all the passengers are jostled up and down. There's a subplot in the enticing, colorful illustrations, in which the young man we see carrying a guitar at the bus stop then rides the bus, alighting at the end of the line, along with all the moms and babies on the bus. Where are they all going? They're heading to the guitarist's program for children at the public library.

