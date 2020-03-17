Is it true that there are two sides to every story? If it is than “The True Story of the Three Little Pigs” is the perfect story to apply that logic to. “You thought you knew the story of the ‘The Three Little Pigs’… You thought wrong”, explains the wolf from “The True Story of the Three Little Pigs”. Right from the start this story makes you want to hear the story of the three little pigs told from the point of view of the wolf. According to the wolf, who’s actual name is, Alexander T. Wolf (Al for short,he was framed and tells all about the misunderstandings and mishaps that made him appear so guilty. Al is the unfortunate victim of circumstance and has been railroaded into a prison cell. Rarely have I come across a children’s book that is so clever, and that helps children develop critical thinking skills in such a fun way. Author Jon Scieszka’s storytelling is comical and creative. Mr. Sceiszka’s words help the reader actually develop a little apathy for the wolf, which after the years and years of the wolf being seen as big and bad is saying something. Lane Smith’s illustrations are very unique and eye catching. It gives one the impression of a type of Kandinsky or a Picasso effect. The words and the illustration’s work together to tell a compelling, thrilling, and enjoyable book that children will want to hear, read, and look at again and again.