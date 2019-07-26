The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs!
True Story of the Three Little Pigs
Jon Scieszka
"Everybody knows the story of the Three Little Pigs. Or at least they think they do. But I'll let you in on a little secret. Nobody knows the real story, because nobody has ever heard my side of the story." That's Alexander T. Wolf talking, and he'd like to set the record straight. He says, "I don't know how this whole Big Bad Wolf thing got started, but it's all wrong . . . The real story is about a sneeze and a cup of sugar."
If you can buy his explanation, the wolf relates how he was making a birthday cake for his dear old granny when he ran out of sugar. Off he went to his neighbor's to borrow a cup, but, because of his terrible cold, he sneezed a great sneeze, and the whole straw house fell down, leaving the occupant, the First Little Pig, dead as a doornail. So the wolf ate him. The same thing happened to the Second Little Pig in his house of sticks. When the wolf tried again at the brick house of the Third Little Pig, the rude little porker called the cops on him. The wolf, speaking from behind bars, concludes his indignant testimonial by claiming he was framed.
Themes : FAIRY TALES . HUMOR. PARODIES. POINT OF VIEW.
Hardcover
Buy Book
Hardcover
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- In this gaily newfangled version of a classic tale, Scieszka and Smith ( Flying Jake ) argue in favor of the villain, transforming the story of the three little pigs into a playfully suspicious, rather arch account of innocence beleaguered.
–Publishers Weekly
IF YOU LIKE THIS BOOK THEN TRY
Child, Lauren. Beware of the Storybook Wolves. Scholastic, 2001.
Christelow, Eileen. Where’s the Big Bad Wolf? Clarion, 2002.
Emberley, Michael. Ruby and the Sniffs. Little, Brown, 2004.
Ernst, Lisa Campbell. Little Red Riding Hood: A Newfangled Prairie Tale. Simon & Schuster, 1995.
Hartman, Bob. The Wolf Who Cried Boy. Putnam, 2002.
Hawkins, Colin, and Jacqui Hawkins.The Fairytale News. Candlewick, 2004.
Kelly, John, and Cathy Tincknell. The Mystery of Eatum Hall. Candlewick, 2004.
Marshall, James. The Three Little Pigs. Dial, 1989.
McClements, George. Jake Gander, Storyville Detective.Hyperion, 2002
Meddaugh, Susan. Hog-Eye. Houghton Mifflin, 1995.
O’Malley, Kevin. Humpty Dumpty Egg-Splodes. Walker, 2001.
Palatini, Margie. Piggie Pie. Clarion, 1995.
Palatini, Margie.The Web Files. Hyperion, 2001.
Rayner, Mary. Mr. and Mrs. Pig’s Evening Out. Atheneum, 1976.
Scieszka, Jon. Baloney (Henry P.).Illus. by Lane Smith. Viking, 2001.
Scieszka, Jon. Cowboy & Octopus. Viking, 2007.
Scieszka, Jon. Knights of the Kitchen Table. Viking, 1991.
Scieszka, Jon. Math Curse.Viking, 1995.
Scieszka, Jon. Squids Will Be Squids: Fresh Morals, Beastly Fables. Viking, 1998.
Scieszka, Jon. The Stinky Cheese Man and Other Fairly Stupid Tales. Viking, 1992.
Smith, Lane. The Happy Hocky Family!Viking, 1993.
Smith, Lane. The Happy Hocky Family Moves to the Country! Viking, 2003.
Smith, Lane. John, Paul, George & Ben. Hyperion, 2006.
Smith, Lane. Madam President.Hyperion, 2008.
Stevens, Janet, and Susan Stevens Crummel. And the Dish Ran Away with the Spoon. Harcourt, 2001.
Trivizas, Eugene. The Three Little Wolves and the Big, Bad Pig. McElderry, 1993.
Vozar, David. Yo, Hungry Wolf!Doubleday, 1993.
Wiesner, David. The Three Pigs. Clarion, 2001.