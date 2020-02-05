The Pout-Pout Fish by Deborah Deisen is a wonderful book that helps to begin age appropriate conversations with children about emotions and feelings. The Pout-Pout Fish is a story about Mr. Fish who has a perpetual frown on his face. He always feels sad much to the concern of his friends in the ocean. His friends try to give him advice and want him to smile and be cheerful, but Mr. Fish is convinced that this is just the way he is. That is until one little fish gives him a kiss and changes his whole outlook on things. The Pout-Pout Fish becomes the Kiss-Kiss Fish and sets about making his friends as happy as he is.

The story is a simple one for children to follow and uses delightful illustrations to draw readers in. As simple as the story is, the emotions and feelings involved in the story can be difficult to understand and express on their own. That is where the Pout-Pout Fish’s most useful aspect is found. Children and adults can talk about the abstract ideas of feelings and emotions in an age appropriate and concrete way by using the Pout-Pout Fish as scaffolding for conversations. Children will ask for this book to be read again and again because of its special main character, compelling story and adorable illustrations.