The Lost Hero
The Lost Hero
Rick Riordan
Fans of Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians series (and there are plenty of them!) won’t have to mope around because that series has ended. Their favorite author returns to Camp Half-Blood in the first book of The Heroes of Olympus series.
Three teens – Jason, his girlfriend Piper, and his best friend Leo – in a fantastic and fast-paced sequence of events, discover that they are demigods. Now, they must learn how to use their unique talents and extraordinary powers to accomplish a mighty mission: save Hera before evil forces destroy Olympus. And the clock is ticking.
The teens face formidable enemies as they race across the USA, but these kids are determined to prevail. And every reader will cheer them on.
Rick Riordan accepts his KIDDOS award at READKIDDOREAD.COM. Click here to see the video.
Reviewed by : LLW
Themes : ADVENTURES & ADVENTURERS. FANTASY. GODS AND GODDESSES. HEROES.
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- Flashes of humor lighten the mood at times, but a tone of urgency and imminent danger seems as integral to this series as the last. With appealing new characters within a familiar framework, this spin-off will satisfy the demand for more.
Booklist
IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:
Black, Holly and DiTerlizzi, Tony. The Field Guide (The Spiderwick Chronicles series). Simon and Schuster, 2003.
Collins, Suzanne. The Hunger Games (Hunger Games series). Scholastic, 2008.
Patterson, James. Witch & Wizard (Witch & Wizard series). Little Brown for Young Readers, 2009.
Prineas, Sarah. The Magic Thief. HarperCollins, 2008.
Riordan, Rick. The Lightning Thief (Percy Jackson series). Hyperion, 2005.
Riordan, Rick. The Red Pyramid (The Kane Chronicles series). Hyperion, 2010.