The Lost Hero

Fans of Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians series (and there are plenty of them!) won’t have to mope around because that series has ended. Their favorite author returns to Camp Half-Blood in the first book of The Heroes of Olympus series.

Three teens – Jason, his girlfriend Piper, and his best friend Leo – in a fantastic and fast-paced sequence of events, discover that they are demigods. Now, they must learn how to use their unique talents and extraordinary powers to accomplish a mighty mission: save Hera before evil forces destroy Olympus. And the clock is ticking.

The teens face formidable enemies as they race across the USA, but these kids are determined to prevail. And every reader will cheer them on.

Reviewed by : LLW

Themes : ADVENTURES & ADVENTURERS. FANTASY. GODS AND GODDESSES. HEROES.