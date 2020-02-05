The Hungry Thing Returns is the follow up book to the Hungry Thing by Jan Slepian and Ann Seidler. This book is great for pre-readers as well as new readers. The story sees the return of the lovable creature found in the first book and builds on the silly rhymes and repetitive stanzas of the first. The Hungry Thing is in search of something to eat again and brings himself to a school. A fun addition to this story is the introduction of a “small Hungry Thing” that rides on the shoulder of the Hungry Thing and mimics its actions. The children and the headmaster must decipher the Hungry Things nonsensical words by rhyming them until the correct food name is found.

As usual it is the children who out think the adult and make sure the Hungry Thing has what he needs to eat. The story flows through the call and response formula that helps children to learn the rhythm involved with reading, and ends on a satisfying note for them. The Very Hungry Thing is a fantastic addition to the first book, but it works on its own as well. Children will adore the lovable creature, silly story and friendly artistry while feeling the satisfaction of solving the problem of what the Hungry Thing wants to eat themselves … especially when the find the answer before an adult! The Hungry Thing Returns is a contagious book, much like the first, and will certainly have children saying, “Again!” when it’s finished.