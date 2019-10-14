The Hate U Give
Angie Thomas
Instant #1 New York Times bestseller, 7 starred reviews, a major motion picture with superstar actors…who hasn’t heard of THE HATE U GIVE? This debut novel is one of publishing’s Cinderella stories: the book sold in a budget-busting 13-house auction to HarperCollins after the author queried her Black Lives Matter–inspired manuscript on Twitter.
If you haven’t read it yet, what you’re now thinking is: Does it live up to the hype? YES.
Sixteen-year-old Starr Carter is the sole witness to the shooting, by a police officer, of her best friend, Khalil, who was unarmed but may or may not have been a drug dealer. Starr usually tries to fly under the radar at the wealthy suburban prep school she attends, but her grief and rage start to spill out. She has to decide if speaking her truth is worth the risk to her own life and her family’s lives.
Going in, you know this is going to be an intense read. It could’ve easily turned preachy, but Thomas crafted a multidimensional story that lives in the gray area. Khalil wasn’t a choir boy, but he had a good heart. The police officer wasn’t evil, but he made what should be a career-ending mistake. Every character is nuanced, authentic, and all too real.
If you’ve been hesitating—stop. Pick up this book and read it. It’s way more than an “issues book.” It might make you cry, but it’ll also make you laugh. It’s an important book for teens and adults—but also a thoroughly satisfying read.
Reviewed by : Aubrey Poole
Themes : Social Issues, Family, Friendship, Violence, Racism
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- “As we continue to fight the battle against police brutality and systemic racism in America, THE HATE U GIVE serves as a much needed literary ramrod. Absolutely riveting!” — Jason Reynolds, bestselling coauthor of ALL AMERICAN BOYS
- “Angie Thomas has written a stunning, brilliant, gut-wrenching novel that will be remembered as a classic of our time.” — John Green, bestselling author of The Fault in Our Stars
“Fearlessly honest and heartbreakingly human. Everyone should read this book.” — Becky Albertalli, William C. Morris Award-winning author of SIMON VS. THE HOMO SAPIENS AGENDA
- “This is tragically timely, hard-hitting, and an ultimate prayer for change. Don’t look away from this searing battle for justice. Rally with Starr.” — Adam Silvera, New York Times bestselling author of MORE HAPPY THAN NOT
- “With smooth but powerful prose delivered in Starr’s natural, emphatic voice, finely nuanced characters, and intricate and realistic relationship dynamics, this novel will have readers rooting for Starr and opening their hearts to her friends and family. This story is necessary. This story is important.” — Kirkus Reviews (starred review)
- “Though Thomas’s story is heartbreakingly topical, its greatest strength is in its authentic depiction of a teenage girl, her loving family, and her attempts to reconcile what she knows to be true about their lives with the way those lives are depicted—and completely undervalued—by society at large.” — Publishers Weekly (starred review)
