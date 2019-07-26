The sky is sky blue; the day is sunny. Cow kicks the red ball, but it goes over the outstretched arms of Mouse, Duck, and Pig. "Oh no! The ball went into THE DOGHOUSE!" On the next double page, the now indigo sky surrounds a sinister-looking orange doghouse, with a thunderbolt cracking above the roof. "Who will get it out?" All you can see of the four not-so-brave friends are their round white frightened eyes (and ears on the three who have ears). Mouse volunteers big, brave, strong Cow. "Moo?" Cow says, and heads warily into the doghouse. "But Cow does not come out." Uh, oh. Next, Mouse sends in smart, wise, stinky Pig. ("I am NOT stinky," Pig mutters as he enters the doorway.) Guess what? Pig does not come out, either. Nor does Duck, which leaves a terrified Mouse outside, all alone.

Themes : ANIMALS. DOGS. HUMOR. PETS.