The Birthday Box

"Happy birthday to me," sings the jovial little toddler, clad in a white diaper and a striped birthday hat. "Look! I got a present!" he announces. It's a box as big as he is, wrapped in polka dotted paper and ribbon. What's inside? A big brown box! What's inside? It's a doggy! He names the little yellow dog Oscar, and the two immediately climb back into the box and go on splendid adventures. They fly over the ocean, sail their ship through the waves, slide through the snow, and eat some birthday cake. The first-baby narration couldn't be simpler, and the sturdy acrylic illustrations, with the baby, dog, and box outlined in black, make you want to dive into each page.

Themes : BIRTHDAYS. IMAGINATION. PLAY.