The title pretty much sums it up: this is a silly book, containing sillier rhymes, to tell the silliest of stories. It stars characters such as "a mixed up cow which flaps its wings and says meow" and "Noel -- the hole-dwelling, coal-eating, rock-and-roll mole" and is set in places like "a sea where you can breathe underwater...and a planet where people can fly."

In a style reminiscent of Dr Seuss, Andy Griffiths gives emerging readers lots to giggle about as they learn and practice new skills through basic sight words that they'll easily recognize and repetition. What's more, kids will feel a strong sense of accomplishment as they read the ten stories all on their own.

Terry Denton's style of illustration perfectly matches the zany text. Denton uses eye-catching sketches and imaginative settings, such as an edible Eiffel Tower with a bite taken out of the side. The overall design of the book works well with this age-range, including a large, bold typeface for easy reading.

An entertaining journey through the imagination, The BIG FAT COW That Goes KAPOW is perfect for boys, perfect for reluctant readers, perfect for any child looking for a good laugh.

Reviewed by : BQ.

Themes : HUMOR. EASY READERS. ANIMALS.