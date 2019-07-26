The Bake Shop Ghost
CRITICS HAVE SAID
- Caldecott Honor Book illustrator Priceman keeps things meringue-light, indicating Cora Lee’s ghost with a few fierce strokes and filling the rest of each spread with lines and colors that swirl like ribbons of icing and suggest the expressive styles of Bemelmans and de Brunhoff. Read this irresistible tale alongside Patricia Polacco’s Thunder Cake (1990) and Carmela and Steven D’Amico’s Ella Takes the Cake (2005), and be sure to plan an activity that revolves around cake consumption (perhaps using the included recipe as inspiration).
–Booklist
