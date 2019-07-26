The Bake Shop Ghost

IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:

Gourley, Robbin. Bring Me Some Apples and I’ll Make You a Pie: A Story about Edna Lewis. Clarion, 2009.

Hopkinson, Deborah. Fannie in the Kitchen: The Whole Story from Soup to Nuts of How Fannie Farmer Invented Recipes with Precise Measurements. Atheneum, 2001.

Krementz, Jill. The Fun of Cooking. Knopf, 1985.

Polacco, Patricia. Thunder Cake. Philomel, 1990.

Priceman, Marjorie. How to Make an Apple Pie and See the World. Knopf, 1994.

Shepard, Aaron. The Baker’s Dozen: A Saint Nicholas Tale. Atheneum, 1995.