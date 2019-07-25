The All Saw A Cat

Young readers will learn that seeing is subjective in this imaginative, beautifully illustrated picture book from Brendan Wenzel. A cat walks through the pages and is seen by creatures big and small - he simply looks like a cat (as we are used to perceiving them) to a child, but to a very small fish he is all big, yellow eyes magnified and distorted by the water, to a dog he’s long and lean as he sneaks quietly by, to a mouse he appears red, and full of fangs - a vision of danger and fear, and to a bird he is only a striped back and red collar as seen from above.

WE ALL SAW A CAT offers a wonderful way to discuss the world around a young reader, and how we all see things differently depending on our perspective, our imagination, our history and more. As children age the different vision capabilities of animals and people can be discussed (such as color blindness), as well as the way our size and vantage point skew images.

Highly recommended for reading aloud in groups because it offers a perfect opportunity to for children to realize that the world is different for every person and thing. The repeated lines of “The cat walked through the world, with its whiskers, ears and paws…” will be delightfully repeated by any audience, and the final page turns the table when the cat sees itself reflected in water.

The cat stalks across pages brought to life in colored pencil, oil pastel, acrylic paint, charcoal and more and Wenzel’s talent is on display in every spread. Well deserved Caldecott Honor book in 2017.

Reviewed by : Amanda Brown